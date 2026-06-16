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Video: Aidan Turner and Monica Barbaro in LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES on National Theatre Live

The filmed stage production stars Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner in Christopher Hampton’s adaptation of the classic novel.

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Les Liaisons Dangereuses is currently streaming on National Theatre Live. Watch a clip of the production featuring Aidan Turner and Monica Barbaro!

The filmed stage production stars Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner in Christopher Hampton’s adaptation of the classic novel. Directed by Marianne Elliott, the production was filmed live at The National Theatre.

Set among wealthy Parisian society, LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES follows a web of manipulation, seduction, and social rivalry in which reputations and relationships are placed at risk.





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