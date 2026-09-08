Video: ATG Tickets Releases New Trailer for ANNIE UK Tour

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





ATG Tickets has posted a new trailer for the UK tour of ANNIE, giving audiences a glimpse of the production as it makes its way to venues across the country. The clip offers a taste of the show's energy and visuals for prospective theatregoers.

ANNIE follows the story of a young orphan navigating New York City during the Great Depression, a tale that has become a staple of family musical theatre. The show is known for its blend of humor, heart, and memorable songs that have made it a favorite for touring productions and regional theatres alike.

The production is being presented as part of a UK-wide tour, with ATG Tickets handling ticket sales for the run. As one of the country's major theatre operators, ATG regularly promotes touring shows through similar video content aimed at driving advance sales.

The video itself is brief, functioning primarily as a marketing tool rather than an extended behind-the-scenes look, directing viewers to the ATG Tickets site for further information and ticket purchases.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming