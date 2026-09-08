Verity Power and Alan Cumming Will Lead MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that the Scottish actress Verity Power will be playing the role of Eliza Doolittle opposite Alan Cumming as Professor Henry Higgins in the Theatre's brand-new chamber production of Learner and Loewe's iconic musical My Fair Lady.

Directed by Maria Friedman, acclaimed musical theatre performer and director and the creative force behind the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along, Tony and Olivier award winning Designer Tim Hatley (Life of Pi and Back to the Future, West End and Broadway) and Tony and Olivier award winning Lighting Designer Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Paddington, Broadway and West End), the must-see production will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 21 November till 31 December.

Playing the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle will be actress Verity Power. Verity's recent Theatre credits include The Creakers (Southbank Centre Queen Elizabeth Hall), Stranger Sings (UK Tour), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (Southwark Playhouse) and Zombies The Musical (The Other Palace), She has also appeared in the Channel 4 and Peacock series We Are Lady Parts.

Actress Verity Power said, “As a kid I was completely obsessed with Audrey Hepburn and had a DVD boxset of her films, with my ultimate favourite being My Fair Lady. Eliza was brash, messy, authentic, and unapologetic. Even in the face of completely reinventing her voice, grammar, manners and looks, she drew the line by refusing to compromise her enormous heart and fighting spirit.

I cannot wait to explore the complex power dynamic of Higgins and Eliza, and of course to do that with a legend like Alan Cumming is an all-time career high. The audition process with Maria Friedman was an absolute masterclass in and of itself. This woman possesses so much gold dust, and I cannot wait to soak up every ounce that she has to give.”

Director, Maria Friedman said, “I'm absolutely thrilled that Verity will be playing Eliza opposite the wonderful Alan Cumming in this exciting new production of My Fair Lady. She is bold, fearless, thrilling, with a razor-sharp wit and an authenticity and warmth that I think will make her Eliza truly special. I can't wait to get into the rehearsal room with her and for Pitlochry audiences to see her bring this extraordinary character to life.”

As previously announced, the role of Professor Henry Higgins, will be played by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Tony, Olivier, BAFTA, and Emmy award winning Artistic Director Alan Cumming. One of Scotland's most celebrated performers, Cumming brings his trademark wit and charisma, reimagining Higgins for a new audience. Alan Cumming is currently appearing in A History of Paper at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and will be directing the eagerly awaited premiere of Martin Sherman's new play I'll Be Seeing You starring Simon Russell Beale and Fra Fee. He is also the host of the hit TV series Traitors US and later this year will be seen reprising his role of Nightcrawler in the highly anticipated Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. Further casting for My Fair Lady will be announced in the coming weeks.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion, the tale of a flower seller who is coached to “improve” her social standing, the musical features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. It was adapted from Shaw's play and the Gabriel Pascal motion picture Pygmalion, with the original production directed and staged by Moss Hart. The show opened on Broadway in 1956 and was later adapted into the 1964 film version, which won multiple Academy Awards.

My Fair Lady will be the closing production of Alan Cumming's inaugural season as Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

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