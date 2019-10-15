VIDEO: Tick, Tick...Boom! Releases New Trailer For The 2019 Revival

Originally created by RENT composer Jonathan Larson as a solo piece, Tick, Tick... Boom! was revised by playwright David Auburn in 1996 and premiered Off-Broadway. Since then, the show has had a West End production, a US national tour, Off-Broadway revivals and numerous local and international productions.

The 2019 revival at the Bridge House Theatre runs until 27 October.

Director Guy Retallack said on the show's opening: "tick, tick...Boom! remains, or just is, alarmingly prescient. It's edgy, sharp, provocative, very funny.

"Although the internet and the avalanche of social media were quite a few years away, the play seems to capture that sense of always being 'on', in a way the title itself really captures the world we live in now, vividly.

"Jon's neurosis is palpable, and it's this quality that reverberates throughout the story, and makes his condition almost that of an everyman."

Watch the video below by West End Video!





