Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: STRICTLY COME DANCING Pros Perform 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED

pixeltracker

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing hosted its Musicals Week, featuring guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

Nov. 22, 2021  

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing hosted its Musicals Week, featuring guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

On the show's results night, two of the professional dancers, Luba and Katya, took the stage for a dance to Wicked's "Defying Gravity," in full costume and green makeup.

Watch the full performance below!

Strictly Come Dancing (informally known as Strictly) is a British television dance contest in which celebrities partner with professional dancers to compete in mainly ballroom and Latin dance. Each couple is scored by a panel of judges, and some are eliminated each week until one duo is crowned the winner.

Now in its 19th season, the series has been broadcast on BBC One since 15 May 2004, typically on Saturday evenings with a following Sunday night results show.

VIDEO: STRICTLY COME DANCING Pros Perform 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Spongebob Gary Plush
Spongebob Gary Plush
Hadestown Show the World Mask
Hadestown Show the World Mask
A 5,6,7,8 White Tank Top
A 5,6,7,8 White Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • UNA NOCHE EN TEJAS Heads To The 2021 NY Theater Festival
  • New Musical THE CHRISTMAS EXPRESS to Debut at Theater For The New City
  • Bread & Puppet Theater to Return To NYC With Political Puppet Theater
  • J. Max Baker to Continue Family Tradition With ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL