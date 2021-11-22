VIDEO: STRICTLY COME DANCING Pros Perform 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing hosted its Musicals Week, featuring guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

On the show's results night, two of the professional dancers, Luba and Katya, took the stage for a dance to Wicked's "Defying Gravity," in full costume and green makeup.

Watch the full performance below!

Strictly Come Dancing (informally known as Strictly) is a British television dance contest in which celebrities partner with professional dancers to compete in mainly ballroom and Latin dance. Each couple is scored by a panel of judges, and some are eliminated each week until one duo is crowned the winner.

Now in its 19th season, the series has been broadcast on BBC One since 15 May 2004, typically on Saturday evenings with a following Sunday night results show.