VIDEO: Kerry Ellis and Brian May Release 'Panic Attack 2021'

Kerry Ellis and Brian May, guitarist for the band Queen, have teamed up to re-record a song they released on their album in 2017.

"PANIC ATTACK 2021" is a bold reimagining of 2017's Ellis/May classic "It's Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)" written from a personal standpoint by Brian May long before the world buckled under the heel of the Covid-19, and originally featured on the duo's Golden Days album.

Sharing how the new version came about, Brian said: "At the close of 2020 there was a feeling that perhaps saying goodbye to that year would bring relief from the pandemic and a new era of hope would now begin. Sadly, following a very muted and restricted celebration of Christmas, the New Year dawned with the realisation that the mankind's struggle was probably going to get worse before it got better. Kerry and I realised that The Panic Attack song now potentially had a whole new meaning to literally millions of people around the world who felt a growing sense of panic. In the UK, there was definitely a feeling that we had all been cheated of our Happy New Year. So we wanted to mark the occasion in a completely real and transparent way."

Kerry Ellis has fast become recognized as the leading lady of West End musicals from her starring roles in London and on Broadway. She has also achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist signed to Universal Decca with her debut album Anthems.