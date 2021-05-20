VIDEO: Jack Holden Talks CRUISE Ahead of Opening Night!

Tonight marks the official opening of the world premiere of Cruise at the Duchess Theatre in the West End (where it is running through to 13 June, prior to the return of the long-running hit The Play That Goes Wrong). BroadwayWorld's Tom Hayden Millward interviewed the show's writer/performer Jack Holden, who has starred as Albert in War Horse in the West End and whose other London credits include the RSC's Oppenheimer and Almeida Theatre's Ink (seen on Broadway in 2019).

CRUISE is an urgent, moving and inspirational new play with live music and spoken word. Bringing to life 1980's Soho, this one-man show is a celebration of queer culture; a kaleidoscopic musical and spoken word tribute to the veterans of the AIDs crisis.

Based on true stories Jack was told whilst volunteering for Switchboard, the LGBTQ+ Listening Service, this new play, directed by Bronagh Lagan, shines a light on a generation devastated by HIV and AIDs. The show will feature an uplifting 80s electronic soundtrack featuring classic anthems as well as original new music performed live by The Little Unsaid's John Elliott.