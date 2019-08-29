VIDEO: Caroline Kay and Charlotte Kennedy Perform A Cole Porter Classic With A Twist At Live At Zedel

The Crazy Coqs was home to Shaun McCourt's Unplugged festival last week, one of which was hosted by Caroline Kay and special guests.

As well as performing songs from both of her original EPs, Notes (2017), and tricks (2019), and showcasing songs from her new original Irish musical Daisy, Caroline also did covers of both pop and musical theatre songs - including duets with her special guests.

Charlotte Kennedy, most recently seen as Cosette in the West End production of Les Miserables, joined Caroline Kay on stage to sing an original take on "You're The Top" by Cole Porter.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

Before performing the duet, Charlotte and Caroline explained that because the theatre industry isn't always easy, they often meet for positive creative conversations, or to simply "big each other up" a bit, as they put it. So, on the night, they wanted to recreate the kind of conversations they have over coffee for the audience to witness...

Other guest performers on the night included Fra Fee, Hiba Elchikhe, Adam Gillian, Rebecca Lock, Oisin Nolan, and Claire O'Leary, all accompanied by Joe Davison (of Auburn Jam Music) on keys.

Kay hopes to stage her original musical Daisy in London soon and ultimately dreams of taking it to Dublin, where the show is set.





