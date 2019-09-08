VIDEO: Caroline Kay Performs Original Song 'Always You' From Her Second #1 EP!

After releasing her first original EP, Notes, in 2017, Caroline released her second, tricks, in June of this year. Both EPs went to #1 in the Irish iTunes album charts and also featured in the UK Singer-Songwriter iTunes album charts.

At her solo gig, as part of the Unplugged festival at the Crazy Coqs (produced by Shaun McCourt), Caroline performed some of the songs from both EPs. One of these was a song called "Always You" from tricks, accompanied on keys by Joe Davison.

When introducing it to the audience, Caroline explained that it's an Irish love song inspired by her parents.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

You can also listen to the studio recording of the song on all major online stores and streaming sites now on Kay's latest EP, tricks. The song was produced and recorded at Auburn Jam Music, featuring Tom Lees on keys, Aoife Ní Bhriain on violin, and Florian Belbeoch on Cello.





