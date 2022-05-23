UPDATED: Where To Find The Best Deals For West End Theatre Tickets.

Eyebrows were well and truly raised with the recent revelation on social media that tickets for Cock were being sold for £400, with an additional £60 for processing fees.

Most shows in the West End, as opposed to subsidised theatres like the National, use dynamic pricing models. This means that the more popular the show, the fewer tickets are available and the higher the prices go.

West End ticket prices have been steadily rising for years, but it is still possible to get some real bargains if you know where to look.

How Can I Get Cheap Theatre Tickets?

Deals for Opera and Ballet Tickets

Royal Opera House

A restricted view seat at the Royal Opera House

from just £10! Photo Credit: ROH

Opera and ballet seem like unlikely mediums where you can find bargain tickets, but most performances at The Royal Opera House offer tickets which start at just £10! It also has a great initiative for getting last-minute tickets, even for sold-out events, called Friday Rush.

When the timer counts down to 1pm each Friday during the Season, 49 new Friday Rush tickets are made available to buy for each of the performances listed at the bottom of the page.

If you're aged between 16-25, you can register with Young ROH, allowing you buy unsold tickets for Royal Ballet and Royal Opera productions at the bargain price of £25.

Tickets are also available for the Linbury Studio, a modern space in the basement of the Opera house. Tickets for performances here are much cheaper than the main stage.

The London Coliseum

The London Coliseum runs a scheme for under 21s so they can see any ENO performance completely free! If you are under 35, they offer brilliant discounts to all tickets too.

First-time opera-goers can join ENO First, where tickets are just £25.

Tickets to all ENO operas and ENB ballets start from just £10.

The London Coliseum also runs an access scheme, which gives audiences with a disability or health condition the ability to buy half-price tickets to most shows.

Hidden West End Ticket Deals

Lyric Hammersmith

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Lyric Hammersmith

The Lyric Hammersmith runs a scheme called First Free Night, which gives people who live or work in Hammersmith and Fulham two free tickets to the first night of all Main House Lyric Productions and four free tickets for Lyric Pantos.

Barbican

For many productions the Barbican offers £10 day seats, available from the box office on the morning of the performance.

They also run the Young Barbican scheme where over 50,000 tickets across art, film, music, theatre and dance are offered for only £5, £10 or £15 for all 14-25 year olds.

Finborough Theatre

The small but perfectly-formed Finborough Theatre offer low price tickets for under 30s for the first week of a main show run, and for residents of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, on the first Saturday evening of each main run.

Hampstead Theatre

If you are a student or under 30, Hampstead Theatre offers £10 tickets for every show and every performance, for both Main Stage and Downstairs productions.

Bridge Theatre

Young Bridge is a free scheme for those between 16 and 25. This gives you access to an exclusive allocation of £15 tickets for each performance and great offers for other regular discounted seats.

Young Bridge also gives you access to the Bridge7.50 scheme where you can purchase two tickets for just £7.50 each for selected Bridge Theatre shows.

Southwark Playhouse

The Southwark Playhouse offers a brilliant Pay-As-You-Go subscription where you pay £60 upfront for five tickets to any of their shows. You can use up to two of these tickets at a time.

The Young Vic

The Young Vic offers £15 tickets to over-60s for weekday matinee shows, and there are a number of £10 tickets for students and people aged 25 and under for every show.

They also run 'Lucky Dip' tickets for £10 that guarantee a standing spot, but you could be moved to a prime seated spot if last-minute seats become available.

They also sell the entire house for just £5 for the first preview of each Main House production.

The Old Vic Theatre

The Old Vic

The Old Vic runs its ever-popular PWC Previews, where at least half the tickets for the first five performances of every production are just £10. The online queue is always worth it.

Almeida Theatre

Islington's Almeida Theatre run Almeida Rush, which offers last-minute tickets with huge discounts every Tuesday at 1pm. It's online only and first come, first served, so be ready on the mouse at exactly 1pm.

Donmar

The Donmar runs a completely free ticket scheme for 16-25 year olds called Young + Free. Just sign up and 1000s of tickets are allocated by ballot, each season.

Royal Shakespeare Company

The RSC has a collaboration with TikTok for TikTok £10 tickets, a brand-new initiative to reach and inspire the next generation of theatre audiences and ensure that young people aged 14-25, full-time students and state schools can see RSC shows for just £10.

Arcola Theatre

The Arcola run Pay What You Can Tuesdays for performances on Tuesday evenings. The average ticket spend is £5, but there are no restrictions; you simply pay what you can.

Pay What You Can tickets can only be purchased in person, from 6pm on the night of the performance. They are distributed on a first come, first served basis, and are limited to two per person.

Royal Court Theatre

The Royal Court has traditionally offered great value tickets on Mondays. It now operates Monday Tickets, a scheme where £12 tickets are released at 9am on the day, for that evening's shows. In addition, all seats in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs are £12 for Monday performances.

National Theatre

If you are aged between 16-25, you can get tickets to selected shows for either £5 or £10.

Shakespeare's Globe

If you're happy to stand and brave the elements completely uncovered then you can get one of the 700 £5 'Yard' tickets that are available for every performance. Be a groundling for the evening, but make sure you remember there is no roof, so you might need your waterproofs.

ATG Theatres

ATG theatres have a Local Heroes initiative that offers 25% off tickets prices to shows across the country exclusively for teachers, social care workers, prison officers, armed forces and 'blue light' professionals.

Shows With Great Tickets Deals

Disney Theatre Shows

DisneyTickets now have Magical Mondays, which offer the chance to purchase seats for participating Disney Shows, such as Frozen, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast for £25. Every Monday at noon, a number of tickets for that week's performances will be available for just £25, through the DisneyTickets website.

Woman In Black

The terrifying The Woman in Black offers a free ticket for under 18s who are attending alongside someone paying full price.

Prima Facie

Jodie Comer's explosive performance has made this show a hit. It is completely sold out, but they are running a lottery where 30 Pay-What-You-Can seats are released at 10am every Wednesday for every performance the following week.

Witness For The Prosecution

This brilliant courtroom drama offers £25 tickets if you are under 26: Tuesday to Thursday performances only.

Try Your Luck in A Ticket Lottery

Huge West End shows often have daily lotteries for incredibly low-priced tickets. Register online for the chance to see shows such as Hamilton for £10, or Matilda and Moulin Rouge for £25.

Ticket Deals Outside London

Chichester Festival Theatre

Chichester runs Prologue, a free scheme for 16-30 years olds that offers tickets for just £5!

Curve Theatre

Leicester's Curve Theatre offers free membership to 16-26 year olds and students. With this you can get discounted ticket offers to most shows.

Watermill Theatre

Newbury's Watermill Theatre often offer £10 to 16-25 year olds and £15 tickets to 26-30 year olds

Get Up Early for Ticket Deals

Going to the box office in person can often yield brilliant results, especially if you ask specifically for 'day seats'. Either go as soon as the box office opens (usually 10am) or about half an hour before the show starts.

Do you know any theatres offering brilliant ticket deals? Let us know!