UNDER THE INFLUENCE by The Gilbert Twins to Transfer to King's Head Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Speakerphone Productions has announced the original musical comedy, Under the Influence, by The Gilbert Twins and Shona Maule following its critically acclaimed run at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe will transfer to King's Head Theatre in London. The musical will run from 8 – 26 September 2026, with a press night on Friday 11 September.

After becoming a viral sensation, identical twins Carine and Frances land in couples therapy as the world's most co-dependent non-couple. The session erupts into a hilarious musical intervention and a reckoning that threatens to collapse their lifelong duet.

Best known as @thegilberttwins to their 3M+ followers online, Carine and Frances return to their musical theatre roots with their original score co-written by Shona Maule. This new musical comedy is based on their own real experience of doing couples therapy together. Loud, ridiculous, and unexpectedly heartfelt, this musical explores the chaos of sisterhood, online pressure, and the search for your own voice.

Carine and Frances, said, “Doing a three-week run in London feels like a come true for us. After a sold-out London preview and an overwhelming response in Edinburgh so far, we couldn't be more excited to be bringing the show to the King's Head Theatre. Our show shares a side of ourselves and of twinhood that people don't get to see online, but at its core our story is universal. We poured our hearts into this piece and we can't wait to share it with audiences in London.”

Under the Influence is directed by Georgie Rankcom with book and lyrics by Carine Gilbert and Frances Gilbert, lyrics, composition and musical direction by Shona Maule, with lighting design by Tom Turner and associate director Michelle Payne. This production is produced by Speakerphone Productions.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming