UK's Ultimate Michael Jackson Show Returns to the London Palladium By Popular Demand

The UK's ultimate Michael Jackson tribute show Michael Starring Ben is heading back to the West End with an exclusive one-off performance at the legendary London Palladium.

The acclaimed international production, celebrating the music of the King Of Pop, will be at the London Palladium for one night only on Sunday November 13 - ahead of a series of arena dates in 2023.

Now bigger and better than ever before, Michael Starring Ben will delight the London Palladium audience with a full night honouring Michael Jackson, including hits such as Bad, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man In The Mirror, Smooth Criminal and the phenomenal track Thriller.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, August 19 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Michael Starring Ben previously played a sell-out show at the London Palladium in 2019, to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Jackson, arguably one of the most popular and influential entertainers the world has ever seen.

The concert production stars Ben Bowman as the iconic performer, hailed as the most exciting tribute to the King Of Pop to have ever toured UK theatres. Ben not only looks and sounds like Michael Jackson, but he has honed his performance so impeccably that audiences believe they are watching their hero.

Promoters Cuffe & Taylor, MRC Presents and James Baker Productions are delighted to now be giving fans a chance to see the show once more in the West End.

Speaking about the London Palladium show, Ben Bowman said: "To have performed Michael Starring Ben at the London Palladium was a dream come true - beyond my dreams in fact. So it is just an incredible honour to be heading back there again.

"When I think of all the massive stars who have performed there over the years, I cannot wait to be back again, celebrating the music of my hero Michael Jackson on that famous stage.

"I feel so honoured to have been able to use my talent here on earth to channel Michael's legacy and I will do it for as long as I possibly can in homage to him making me the person I am today."

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: "We are thrilled to be bringing Michael Starring Ben back to the West End and to the London Palladium this autumn.

"Michael Starring Ben is one of just a handful of tribute shows to have played the legendary London Palladium - and even fewer have played there more than once.

"This is testament to how hard Ben and the team work to create a fantastic night of music from one of the world's greatest ever entertainers, and fans are in for an absolute treat to be able to see the show at the Palladium, ahead of the arena shows in 2023."

Ben Bowman was just eight-years-old when he saw his musical hero live in concert. Already a devoted fan, the experience was to seal his fate as he embarked on a life-long career as a tribute artist to the star.

He added: "I was always enchanted by how people reacted to Michael, the way they screamed and became hysterical at his shows and appearances. I love that we, as a team, are able to recreate that magic and provoke that kind of reaction from a crowd!"

Michael Starring Ben features not only the greatest hits of Michael Jackson but also The Jackson 5. The show brings together a fresh blend mixing elements of Jackson's own stage shows with exciting new arrangements combined with a stunning light show to create the perfect celebration of Michael and his music.

For more details about Michael Starring Ben visit www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Michael Starring Ben is brought to you by Cuffe & Taylor in association with MRC Presents and James Baker Productions

2022

Fri Nov 11 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Sun Nov 13 - London, The London Palladium

Sun Dec 4 - Sheffield, City Hall

2023

Fri Mar 3 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sat Apr 22 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sun Apr 30 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Fri May 19 - Brighton, Brighton Centre