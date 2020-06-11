UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre Pen Open Letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre shared via Twitter, that they have penned an open letter signed by 158 parliamentarians to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the letter, they asked for "comprehensive action to be taken to rescue the theatre sector & allow it to contribute to the future success of the UK."

Read the full letter HERE.

See their tweets below:

Today we sent a letter signed by 158 parliamentarians to @BorisJohnson @GOVUK asking for comprehensive action to be taken to rescue the theatre sector & allow it to contribute to the future success of the UK. Thanks to all signatories https://t.co/wAFzd3pM1A#SupportOurUKTheatres pic.twitter.com/qDcVo5SxPQ - UK Theatre (@uk_theatre) June 11, 2020

Today we sent a letter signed by 158 parliamentarians to @BorisJohnson @GOVUK asking for comprehensive action to be taken to rescue the theatre sector & allow it to contribute to the future success of the UK. Thanks to all signatories https://t.co/kBykZe7Wnf#SupportOurUKTheatres - SOLT News (@SOLTnews) June 11, 2020

