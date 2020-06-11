UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre Pen Open Letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  

UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre shared via Twitter, that they have penned an open letter signed by 158 parliamentarians to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the letter, they asked for "comprehensive action to be taken to rescue the theatre sector & allow it to contribute to the future success of the UK."

Read the full letter HERE.

See their tweets below:


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Vancouver Musicians Perform Outside For Care Home Residents
  • VIDEO: THE INCREDIBLE ADVENTURES OF MARY JANE MOSQUITO Flies Into Carousel Theatre