Tyrone Huntley to Return to JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; On-Stage Tickets Released

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On-stage standing tickets have been released for Jesus Christ Superstar at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It was also confirmed that Tyrone Huntley will return as Judas in the production, starring Sam Ryder as Jesus. The show concluded its box office breaking sell out summer season at The London Palladium on Saturday 5 September and extends West End performances for 12 weeks at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from Friday 16 October 2026 to Saturday 9 January 2027 ahead of a UK tour from February to October 2027.

Over 7,000 exclusive £25 on-stage standing tickets for Theatre Royal Drury Lane will go on pre-sale at 11am this morning (Monday 7 September) and on general release 24 hours later at 11am Tuesday 8 September. As with The London Palladium this summer, Theatre Royal Drury Lane audiences will get the opportunity to stand at the heart of the action, immersed in the raw energy, power and spectacle of this legendary rock musical. These on-stage standing tickets place fans inside the story for an electrifying, up-close experience. For full information for standing tickets and to sign up for the pre-sale please visit: london.jesuschristsuperstar.com/onstagestanding

The producers today confirm Tyrone Huntley will continue in his critically acclaimed role of Judas Iscariot for six performances a week with Matty J taking over as alternate Judas, performing the role on Thursdays. Matty J will continue to play Annas for all other performances. Eric Lewis will play the role of Simon at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The full cast for Theatre Royal Drury Lane are Sam Ryder as Jesus, Tyrone Huntley* as Judas Iscariot; Desmonda Cathabel as Mary Magdalene; David Thaxton as Pontius Pilate; nine performers sharing the role of King Herod: Matt Bomer (16 – 31 October); Rob Brydon (2 – 7 November); Reece Shearsmith (9 – 14 November); Bob The Drag Queen (16 – 21 November); Michael Ball (23 November – 5 December); Simon Russell Beale (7 – 12 December); Omid Djalili (14 – 19 December); and Layton Williams (21 December 2026 – 2 January 2027) with casting for one final King Herod (4 to 9 January 2027) to be announced. Bob Harms plays Caiaphas; Matty J* plays Annas/Alternate Judas, Phil King plays Peter, Eric Lewis plays Simon and Matthew Harvey is Standby Jesus.

The company is completed by: Koko Alexandra, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Courtney Arango, Amy Barker, Alistair Beattie, Daniel Bowskill, Jahlil M Burke, Martha Burton, Marcelo Cervone, Sarah Freer, Sebastian Goffin, Alexander Kranz, Owen Lloyd, Milo McCarthy, Dan Moore, Cherece Richards, Kyle Richardson, Olivia Saunders, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Charley Warburton and Lillie-Pearl Wildman.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic global phenomenon is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tom Scutt. Reuniting the creative team of the 2016 Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production 10 years on to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, worldwide smash-hit production.

Following the conclusion of these London engagements Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder, will tour the UK from 11 February 2027. Further casting for the tour is to be announced. Full details are available at uktour.jesuschristsuperstar.com.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and the iconic title number 'Superstar'.

Originally released as an album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

Sam Ryder's recordings of Gethsemane and What's The Buzz? are available to listen to on all streaming platforms and purchase from Theatre Royal Drury Lane. With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the record was produced by music legend Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Raye, Dave) alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sam Ryder, recorded live to tape at British Grove Studios earlier this year.

Joining director Tim Sheader, choreographer Drew McOnie and designer Tom Scutt on the creative team are musical supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup designers Sam Cox & Maria Johal, fight director Kate Waters and casting directors Grindrod Burton Casting.

Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals' recent productions include the smash hit double Olivier-Award winning Evita at The London Palladium last summer which transfers to Broadway in spring 2027, the seven-time Olivier-Award and three-time Tony-Award winning revival of SUNSET BLVD. and the award-winning Starlight Express, which will embark on a World Tour in spring 2027 after recently concluding its London run. They recently produced CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway which opened to huge critical acclaim and three Tony-Award wins; and recently opened a brand-new critically acclaimed production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre ahead of a major UK Tour.

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Related Stories 1 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Adds Performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Sam Ryder's 'Gethsemane' To Be Released

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR announced a 12-week extension at Theatre Royal Drury Lane following its London Palladium run, with Sam Ryder continuing as Jesus. Sam Ryder's recording of 'Gethsemane' will also be released as a single.