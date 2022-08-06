Tickets Now Available For FLUMPS At Barons Court Theatre

Critically acclaimed, Hoo Hah House Productions is excited to announce the London premiere of FLUMPS, after a run of previews at Brighton Fringe 2022.

An extravaganza of noughties beats, dark comedy & a hint of problematic puppetry, FLUMPS, is boldly bursting with wacky plot twists and eccentric realities. Our hysterical yet heroic siblings, Harvey (13) and Felicity (8), find themselves spending an extraordinary, Tracy Beaker-like summer of freedom after their mum's disappearance. Will our comedic duo find satisfaction in a life of cushioned fantasy or will their ill-obtained furry friends lead them into catastrophic calamity?

Book tickets on the Barons Court Theatre website: www.baronscourttheatre.com/flumps

About the production company:

Hoo Hah House Productions, founded by Everleigh Brenner and Maria Cristina Petitti, strives to focus on stories through the lens of the female gaze. They are a movement based & sustainable theatre company that asks audiences to see beyond their everyday horizon. Honesty, Hope, Humour and Perseverance are the ingredients to every show they serve.

A Hoo Hah House Production.

Writer | Emma Pallett

Director | Everleigh Brenner

Movement Director | Maria Cristina Petitti

Puppet Maker | Fai West

Cast (Felicity) | Emma Pallett

Cast (Harvey) | Susie Coutts