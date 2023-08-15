Tickets From £31 for FRANK & PERCY in the West End

Ian McKellen and Roger Allam will reprise their roles at The Other Palace

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 3 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 4 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Tickets From £31 for FRANK & PERCY in the West End

Tickets from £31 for Frank and Percy in the West End

Bill Kenwright presents Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in the comedy hit of the Summer, Ben Weatherill’s Frank and Percy, under the Directorship of Sean Mathias.

Frank and Percy is a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men. Ever seen a couple of old boys on a park bench and wondered what they are chatting about? In his new play Ben Weatherill lets us overhear Frank and Percy as they discuss the weather, then their dogs and then each other and so much more. Will the widowed schoolteacher and the elder statesman dare to risk changing their lives or let sleeping dogs lie?

Old friends, three-time Olivier Award winner Roger Allam, and one of our greatest stage and screen actors, Ian McKellen, re-unite with Director Sean Mathias, for this witty, poignant two-hander. The play made its critically acclaimed world premiere in June at Theatre Royal Windsor directed by Sean Mathias, before transferring to The Other Palace for a limited season run.

 Frank And Percy is at The Other Palace from 8 September - 3 December




RELATED STORIES

1
Award-Winning Modern Love Story IKARIA to Embark on UK Tour Photo
Award-Winning Modern Love Story IKARIA to Embark on UK Tour

Writer-director Philippa Lawford's debut play Ikaria is set to tour the UK this autumn, after a critically acclaimed London run in 2022.

2
Complete Cast Set for CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL Photo
Complete Cast Set for CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL

Discover the latest additions to the cast of THE TWIGGY MUSICAL, including Darren Day and Hannah-Jane Fox. Find out when and where this highly anticipated production will be held, and secure your tickets to experience this sensational musical firsthand. Don't miss out - book your seats now!

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Matthew Greenhough Guest Blog Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Matthew Greenhough Guest Blog

Matthew Greenhough, Creative Director of Wound Up theatre and writer of The Death of Molly Miller, on the representation of working class people in theatre.

4
Kyle Birch Will Lead A STRANGE LOOP in London as Usher Photo
Kyle Birch Will Lead A STRANGE LOOP in London as 'Usher'

It has been confirmed that Kyle Birch will take over as Usher in A Strange Loop in London! Also joining the cast as the Usher understudy is Christopher Michael Richardson. The casting was confirmed in a post on the show's social media accounts.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Hans Zimmer Among Buyers of BBC's Historic Maida Vale StudiosHans Zimmer Among Buyers of BBC's Historic Maida Vale Studios
BBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The PublicBBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The Public
Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West EndExclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End
Rachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in LondonRachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

Videos

Video: Watch An All New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video Video: Watch An All New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You