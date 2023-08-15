Tickets From £31 for FRANK & PERCY in the West End

Tickets from £31 for Frank and Percy in the West End

Bill Kenwright presents Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in the comedy hit of the Summer, Ben Weatherill’s Frank and Percy, under the Directorship of Sean Mathias.

Frank and Percy is a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men. Ever seen a couple of old boys on a park bench and wondered what they are chatting about? In his new play Ben Weatherill lets us overhear Frank and Percy as they discuss the weather, then their dogs and then each other and so much more. Will the widowed schoolteacher and the elder statesman dare to risk changing their lives or let sleeping dogs lie?

Old friends, three-time Olivier Award winner Roger Allam, and one of our greatest stage and screen actors, Ian McKellen, re-unite with Director Sean Mathias, for this witty, poignant two-hander. The play made its critically acclaimed world premiere in June at Theatre Royal Windsor directed by Sean Mathias, before transferring to The Other Palace for a limited season run.

Frank And Percy is at The Other Palace from 8 September - 3 December