Tickets From £27 for LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT, Starring Brian Cox

Tickets from £27 for Long Day's Journey Into Night

The Emmy, Golden Globe and Olivier award-winning actor Brian Cox, makes his return to the London stage in Spring 2024 starring in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

Often regarded as the greatest American play of the 20th Century, this landmark new production will be helmed by award-winning director Jeremy Herrin.

O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play depicts a summer day in the life of the Tyrones, closely based on O’Neill’s own chaotically dysfunctional family. Deeply moving and uplifting in equal measure, it’s a compelling story of love, hate, betrayal and addiction and the impossible fragility of family bonds.

Following his recent acclaimed production of Best of Enemies, Jeremy Herrin’s new production will bring into sharp focus the universality of Eugene O’Neill’s beautifully crafted characters and language, to create an unmissable theatrical event.

Long Day's Journey Into Night is at the Wyndham's Theatre from 19 March - 08 June 2024