The Shows Must Go On Presents Free Stream of CATS This Weekend

Tune in and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cats!

May. 14, 2021  

Tune in FROM 7PM (BST) for a special 40th anniversary celebration of CATS, with the full stage show streaming absolutely free on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel! The stream will be available from 7pm for 24hrs in the UK and 48hrs elsewhere. Make sure you don't miss out!

Watch below!

Join in for the Jellicle Ball CATS Karaoke After Party on Andrew Lloyd Webber's YouTube channel after the show!


