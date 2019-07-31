The Rugby Opera Presents R'OTELLO At Opera In The City

R'OTELLO the rugby opera is a unique work that will kick all perceptions of opera and sport into touch when it premieres at the Opera in the City Festival -

''London's new summer opera festival" On September 4/6/7 2019. The operas, Otello (Verdi) Carmen (Bizet) and Tosca (Puccini) meet at the Rugby World Cup Final in this unique adaptation by Samoan artist Sani Muliaumaseali'i. 'The recurring themes of these works are that the female lead characters die at the hands of the male ones. The message of domestic violence is obvious, but often gets lost in the music" says Muliaumaseali'i. R'Otello is a tour de force that remains true to the operatic scores but also features Pacific dance, rugby drills, pop music, and film that are all cleverly linked by a script that melds the contemporary and the traditional.

According to statistics domestic violence rates soar during major sporting events, and in setting R'Otello at the Rugby World Cup Muliaumaseali'i highlights the themes 'Bringing sport and opera together is interesting in and of itself, audiences will experience the two worlds playing and singing in harmony to reveal the ubiquity of this human failing' says Muliaumaseali'i who will perform the role of Otello and will also direct. R'Otello premiered in London in 2015 during the last Rugby World Cup, held in the UK and received rave reviews from both press and audience alike. Returning for the 2019 revival is international Samoan soprano Aivale Cole as Desdemona, British singers Rodney Earl Clarke, baritone as Iago and tenor Tom Lowe plays Don Jose. Fresh to the starting line-up is mezzo soprano Simone Ibbett-Brown as Carmen. The Bizet classic has new 'Buena Vista Social Club' style arrangements created by West End MD Andy Philip. Philip is resident guitarist at the musical Wicked and will lead his Jazz Quintet for R'Otello.

The Puccini undergoes gender reassignment as Tosca becomes a drag queen played by Maori/New Zealander Charles Pānapa and the Baron Scarpia becomes the Baroness played by British soprano Kate Radmilovic. Performers Melissa Veszi, Sammy Attalah and Alan Mosley, who plays Big Dan, a Trump-like character, complete the team of principals. The ensemble are The LeoGAFA voices with traditional orchestral arrangements played by the Rosenau Sinfonia. R'Otello is an event that wishes to bring support and awareness to organisations that deal with the victims of domestic abuse. For more information on how you can support the domestic abuse charities such as Refuge and Mankind Initiative please check for them online.

Opera in the City Festival Bridewell Theatre 14 Bride Lane, Fleet Street London EC4Y 8EQ TICKETS: £30 £25 £20 (concession) available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/opera-in-the-city





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You