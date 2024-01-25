Tawny Dog Productions Presents BRAIN HEMINGWAY At Canal Café Theatre

Tawny Dog Productions presents BRAIN HEMINGWAY, the critically acclaimed one-act musical comedy will be in Little Venice this February.

Everyone has that voice in their head that tells them to give up. Hers just happens in be Ernest Hemingway. Brain Hemingway is about a blocked writer struggling to meet an upcoming deadline while being haunted by the subject of her last flop: the American literary icon and paragon to manhood himself. The spectre of the famous author is here to criticize the writer and drink daiquiris… and he's all outta daiquiris! What's our writer to do? Can she banish her troublesome "Brain Hemingway" for good, or will she have to endure his snide remarks for all eternity?

Brain Hemingway previously garnered praise from critics and audience members alike during two runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and its 2023 premiere in London. It was nominated for a Derek Award for Best Performance (Evan Quinlan as Ernest Hemingway) and an Offie Award for Best Fringe Show, as well as counted among the Quintessential Review's pick of the Fringe.

Performers: Evan Quinlan & Erin Murray Quinlan

Director: Paul Boyd

4 performances only:

Wednesday 28th February @ 7:30pm

Thursday 29th February @ 9:30pm

Friday 1st March @ 7:30pm

Saturday 2nd March @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 14+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: Click Here

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £6/£8 (+ £1.50 booking fee)