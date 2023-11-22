Tadiwa Mahlunge Brings Solo Show to the Soho Theatre

Fresh from a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, one of the country’s top new stand-ups, Tadiwa Mahlunge brings their debut show to Soho Theatre, presented by Show And Tell in association with Ebdon Management.

Tadiwa will be perfoming his show Inhibition Exhibition to Soho Theatre from 1st – 3rd February 2024. Tickets are available now from Click Here

One of the country's top new comedians is questioning why he so yearningly needs to be viewed as being successful. Describing himself as having a ‘diversity hire face’, Tadiwa takes audiences on a journey from his upbringing as ‘the only black person in Wales’, to working his corporate London day job, which has the capacity to corrupt his moral compass.

Tadiwa’s childhood, which included having to flee political persecution from Mugabe’s brutal regime at the age of 7 and relocate to Wales, has strongly shaped him and his family. The consequences of not living up to his potential has been rigidly enforced by his family from an early age; failure is a luxury good. Now, Tadiwa must ask himself what he’s truly working for, who he’s trying to impress, and if attaining the success he craves will truly make him a happier, more fulfilled person.

Tadiwa’s quiet approach speaks volumes, making him a standout stand-up as he shares in-depth insights that comes genuinely from his own experiences. His quick-witted and observational humour guarantees endless laughter and a show not to be missed from this rising star.

Tadiwa said: "To be honest, I can't put into words how excited I am for these gigs! I've spent the last few months working on new jokes for the show to make it even more fun to do. I hope you enjoy!"

An alumnus of the 2022 Pleasance Comedy Reserve at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tadiwa has gone on to provide tour support for Christina P, Desiree Burch, Jessica Fostekew and Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

At 25, Tadiwa Mahlunge has established himself as one of comedy’s hottest prospects having already been seen on BBC One, BBC Two, Dave, Comedy Central, UTV, Comic Relief and performing at major festivals and historic venues across the UK: truth be told, none of it truly enriches his spirit, it all just strokes his ego.