Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Tadiwa Mahlunge Brings Solo Show to the Soho Theatre

Tadiwa will be perfoming his show Inhibition Exhibition to Soho Theatre from 1st – 3rd February 2024.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 2 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 3 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Tadiwa Mahlunge Brings Solo Show to the Soho Theatre

Fresh from a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, one of the country’s top new stand-ups, Tadiwa Mahlunge brings their debut show to Soho Theatre, presented by Show And Tell in association with Ebdon Management.

Tadiwa will be perfoming his show Inhibition Exhibition to Soho Theatre from 1st – 3rd February 2024. Tickets are available now from Click Here

One of the country's top new comedians is questioning why he so yearningly needs to be viewed as being successful. Describing himself as having a ‘diversity hire face’, Tadiwa takes audiences on a journey from his upbringing as ‘the only black person in Wales’, to working his corporate London day job, which has the capacity to corrupt his moral compass.

Tadiwa’s childhood, which included having to flee political persecution from Mugabe’s brutal regime at the age of 7 and relocate to Wales, has strongly shaped him and his family. The consequences of not living up to his potential has been rigidly enforced by his family from an early age; failure is a luxury good. Now, Tadiwa must ask himself what he’s truly working for, who he’s trying to impress, and if attaining the success he craves will truly make him a happier, more fulfilled person.

Tadiwa’s quiet approach speaks volumes, making him a standout stand-up as he shares in-depth insights that comes genuinely from his own experiences. His quick-witted and observational humour guarantees endless laughter and a show not to be missed from this rising star.

Tadiwa said: "To be honest, I can't put into words how excited I am for these gigs! I've spent the last few months working on new jokes for the show to make it even more fun to do. I hope you enjoy!"

An alumnus of the 2022 Pleasance Comedy Reserve at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tadiwa has gone on to provide tour support for Christina P, Desiree Burch, Jessica Fostekew and Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

At 25, Tadiwa Mahlunge has established himself as one of comedy’s hottest prospects having already been seen on BBC One, BBC Two, Dave, Comedy Central, UTV, Comic Relief and performing at major festivals and historic venues across the UK: truth be told, none of it truly enriches his spirit, it all just strokes his ego.

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Twos Company Stages DONT DESTROY ME Next Year Photo
Two's Company Stages DON'T DESTROY ME Next Year

Offie Award winning Two’s Company is staging another rediscovered jewel this January,  Don’t  Destroy Me  by pioneering Jewish writer Michael Hastings. Known for reinvigorating forgotten masterpieces and bringing them to London theatres, this pivotal new production will share a tender and insightful story about Jewish refugees in post-war London.  

2
Liam Withnail Brings CHRONIC BOOM on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
Liam Withnail Brings CHRONIC BOOM on UK Tour in 2024

Following his sold out Edinburgh Fringe run, multi award-winning comedian Liam Withnail embarks on his first UK tour. 2024 will see him bringing his critically acclaimed show Chronic Boom to audiences around  the UK: from Aberdeen to Southampton, Liverpool to Soho (Theatre) and lots in between.

3
Birmingham Hippodrome Panto Star Doreen Tipton Turns on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Li Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Panto Star Doreen Tipton Turns on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights

Legend-dairy queen of the Black Country and Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime star Doreen Tipton lit up the city sky when she turned on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights on Friday evening (17 November), followed by a spectacular firework display.

4
Claire Murray Appointed Joint Chief Executive of the Watermill Theatre Photo
Claire Murray Appointed Joint Chief Executive of the Watermill Theatre

The Watermill Theatre has announced that Claire Murray has become joint Chief Executive of the Berkshire venue. Having joined The Watermill as Executive Director in 2021, Claire will now share the role of CEO with the Theatre's Artistic Director, Paul Hart. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You