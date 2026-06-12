TREASURE ISLAND to Open at Arches Lane Theatre

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Thick as Thieves are bringing their immersive production of Treasure Island to Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea Power Station this Summer. Performances will run 30th July - 16th August.

In this new theatrical adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, three actors will bring all twelve colourful characters to life as our hero Jim Hawkins goes in search of buried treasure.

Full of swashbuckling pirates, rowdy sea shanties and whirlwind costume changes, this thrilling adventure is suitable for pirates (and families) of all ages.

It’s a unique theatrical experience for young people, in which they are given significant roles to play: whether as the ship’s crewmates, hoisting the rigging and singing songs, sneaky smugglers hiding precious bounty or even being given the role of the ship’s captain themselves, this is a production which allows the audience to truly step into the world of the story.

The adaptor and director, Nicky Diss, says: “To bring an amazing story like this to life, the original words of Robert Louis Stevenson are vital and really bring us into Jim’s adventure. Treasure Island is such a thrilling story but it’s also incredibly funny. We want the whole audience to go on a journey of who they can trust and what is important as they watch the show.”

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