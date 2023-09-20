TIGER Comes to the Omnibus Theatre in November

Tiger comes to Omnibus Theatre in November. Performances will run 7 November – 2 December 2023.

When a young couple face the terminal illness and subsequent death of a parent, the burden of grief, guilt and anger becomes too big to process alone. A mysterious and unlikely lodger in the form of Tiger answers an ad for the couple’s spare room, and both helps process the loss, and drives a wedge between them.

Tiger is the second play by writer and actor Joe Eyre, and makes its full length debut at Omnibus Theatre in November 2023. Presented in association with Royal Trinity Hospice in Clapham, the show will also host a series of additional events including a Death Café – a free safe space where anyone can come together and share personal experiences of bereavement and loss.

Written by Joe Eyre

Directed by Myles O’Gorman

Set and Costume Design by Hazel Low

Lighting Design by Cheng Keng

Sound Design by Jamie Lu

Presented By Jessie Anand Productions

About Tiger

Alice is grieving and she's lost her way. Oli is a doctor but he can't make her better.

Struggling to make rent, they advertise for a flatmate and a mysterious stranger called Tiger arrives: they’re the strangest person you could meet, but to Alice, Tiger makes perfect sense.

Blurring the lines between comedy and tragedy, the real and the imaginary, this moving new play explores the mysteries of grief: how we befriend it, get lost in it, and find a way to live with it.

Director Myles O’Gorman says “I first met Joe over a year ago and was immediately struck by how his writing radiates humanity. Tiger’s innovation is to mix this strong, realistic dialogue with the surreal. Grief can completely alter our world and so too can it alter the form of a play, giving birth to a talking, playful and comforting Tiger. I’ve been excited by the work we’ve put in over the past year, a close collaboration that has already allowed me to look at grief in new ways. I can’t wait for audiences to join us, to meet this incredible play and its indomitable characters.”

Emma-Louise Naef at Royal Trinity Hospice says “We are delighted to be partnering with the team from Tiger. Part of the mission of Royal Trinity Hospice is to improve the relationship our community has with death, dying and bereavement. We believe that by exploring these themes and feeling comfortable hearing and talking about them, we can take comfort knowing that our wishes and views have been shared and get on with making the best of every moment we have. Through the activities that the Tiger team and Royal Trinity Hospice are partnering on over the course of the show’s run, we feel hopeful that more people across our community will feel confident and empowered to explore themes that previously may have felt too difficult, with the people who matter the most to them.”