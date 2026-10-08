THE TRUTH to Return to West End July 2027 Ahead of UK Tour

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Having played to packed West End houses this summer, Melting Pot has announced that the comedy, The Truth will return to London next year, ahead of UK tour dates. Wickedly funny and elegantly crafted, the star-led comedy begins a strictly limited 12-week run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from Thursday 29 July, 2027.

Reuniting the critically acclaimed comic forces of Stephen Mangan (BBC 1 The Split; BBC 2 Episodes), Ardal O'Hanlon (Channel 4, Father Ted; Netflix, How To Get To Heaven From Belfast), Sarah Hadland (BBC 1, Miranda; Strictly Come Dancing; ITV, The Job Lot) and double Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee, tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 8 October, 2027 at www.TheTruthPlay.com.

Directed by Lindsay Posner and written by Academy Award-winning, two-time Olivier-nominated playwright Florian Zeller, with a translation by Christopher Hampton, The Truth will tour next autumn to Theatre Royal, Brighton; Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury; Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham and Theatre Royal, Glasgow.

The Truth is a wickedly entertaining comedy where trust is fragile, loyalty is negotiable, and everyone has something to hide. This star-driven revival of the Olivier-nominated play peels back the lies we tell the people we love, and the ones we tell ourselves... Gripping, surprising and laugh-out-loud funny, The Truth is a night at the theatre you won't want to miss.

Packed with Zeller's trademark psychological insight and biting humour, and translated by Christopher Hampton, The Truth is a witty exploration of love, deception, and the fragile stories we tell ourselves. Lindsay Posner (A View From The Bridge, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Noises Off, Phoenix Theatre) directs the new staging, with Set and Costume design by Lizzie Clachan, Lighting Design by Richard Howell and Sound Design by Adam Cork.

Four of the UK and Ireland's most beloved stage and screen performers reunite to bring their formidable comic talents to this sophisticated and fast-paced comedy. Tony Award-nominated Stephen Mangan stars as 'Michel' alongside Ardal O'Hanlon as 'Paul', Sarah Hadland as 'Alice' and Janie Dee as 'Laurence'.

Producer Simon Friend says: “The Truth was a sell-out sensation over its run at The Apollo Theatre, which finished a few weeks ago, and our magnificent cast had such fun with Florian's comic masterpiece that they're reuniting to bring more gales of laughter to the West End. We're enormously grateful to Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for welcoming the show into the Theatre Royal Haymarket for another season next year before heading out across the country.”

At the centre of The Truth is Michel, a man who embarks on an affair with his best friend's wife while attempting to convince himself—and everyone around him—that honesty is overrated. As the web of deception grows increasingly tangled, the audience is left delightfully off-balance and questioning who is deceiving whom.

Florian Zeller is widely regarded as one of the most exciting contemporary dramatists, with international successes including The Father and The Son. The Truth showcases his gift for blending comedy and psychological tension into an evening of theatre that is as uproariously entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

The Truth is produced by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot, the company behind the sold-out 2016 production of Florian Zeller's play The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre. Melting Pot also produced the West End stage productions of The Father at Wyndham's Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre, as well as its double Oscar- and BAFTA-award-winning film adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

The Truth is produced by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot in association with Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Fiery Dragons and Keren Misgav.

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