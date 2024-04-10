THE SNOWY DAY and THE NUTCRACKER Come to the Polka Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Polka Theatre has announced further plans for the festive season 2024: playing alongside the previously announced The Nutcracker in the Main Theatre, will be a brand-new dance adaptation of Ezra Jack Keats' award-winning picture book The Snowy Day.

A co-production from Polka Theatre and Can't Sit Still, The Snowy Day will run in the Adventure Theatre from 6 December 2024 – 2 February 2024, with a press performance on Saturday 14 December at 2.45pm, with tickets on sale now LINK.

Join Peter as he crunches through the snowy streets of his New York neighbourhood, in this intimate and interactive icy adventure.

Brought to life by Polka Theatre and Can't Sit Still, the award-nominated company behind Oh No, George!, The Snowy Day is specially designed for 1-4 year olds and their grown-ups, featuring one dancer, original music and an immersive, enchanting set.

Keats' award-winning picture book, which was released in 1962, became the first picture book with an African American protagonist to win a major children's award, the 1963 Caldecott Medal. The book was named as one of the New York Public Library's ‘Books of the Century' and in 2020 was number one on the library's “Top Check Outs Of All Time”. The book also ranked second in the Brooklyn Public Library's list of most borrowed books.

Helen Matravers said, “We are delighted to be bringing audiences a brand-new adaptation of the much-loved Children's book The Snowy Day, and partnering with the brilliant Can't Sit Still team who deliver exceptional, inspiring and memorable creative experiences for young audiences. Through movement and stunning design, they will bring this book to the stage with all the festive magic audiences have come to know and love from a Polka Theatre winter production.”

Can't Sit Still Artistic Director Cat Boot added, “I loved The Snowy Day picture book as a child and to this day I vividly remember the images from reading the story with my family - the silhouette of Peter's red snowsuit and the snow angels he made. I think the illustrations and story are timeless, and the representation of characters from different backgrounds has never been more important.

We can't wait to bring this beautiful, enchanting story to audiences this festive season with the inspirational team at Polka, who, like us, value the importance of empowering children and young people through creative experiences. This heart-warming and immersive show is the perfect introduction to dance for children aged 1 and upwards and will bring the magic of Peter's snowy wonderland to life!”

The other festive 2024 show in the Main Theatre – now on sale – will be The Nutcracker (16 November – 26 January 2025), a co-production between Polka Theatre and Olivier award-winners Little Bulb Theatre (Wolf Witch Giant Fairy). The magical, musical quest of heroism and surprising rodent singalongs will feature a sleigh-load of familiar festive bangers that'll have audiences dancing in their seats. Casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.