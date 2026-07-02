THE REVLON GIRL Return and More Set For Park Theatre's Park90 Autumn Season

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Park Theatre has announced four productions exploring loss, transformation, identity, obsession and unlikely connections in its Park90 Autumn season. Running from October through December, the season celebrates the return of one of the most popular shows in Park90's history, the Olivier-nominated The Revlon Girl alongside premieres of dark comedy Goblin, class exploration Florence, and the Papatango Award winning The Silence and the Noise in its stage debut following audio and digital productions. Joining the theatre productions are four comedy hours from Olga Koch, Lara Ricote, Lou Wall and Em Humble.

Kicking off the season, The Revlon Girl (26 October – 14 November) returns with its original cast to Park Theatre where it made its London debut in 2017. Set eight months after the 1966 Aberfan mining disaster in South Wales in which 116 children and 28 adults died, the show tells the true story of a group of bereaved mothers who met every week in a hotel to support each other through their grief. Feeling that 'they've let themselves go', they secretly arrange for a visit from a Revlon make-up girl to help them feel more like themselves again. As beauty tips are swapped, hard truths and deep feelings rise to the surface as they try to figure out how to go on with their lives after such traumatic loss. The show first played at Park Theatre in 2017, earning an Olivier nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre. It went on to win Best New Play at the 2018 Off West End Awards.

Next up is the London premiere of critically acclaimed 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, Goblin (17 November – 5 December), a darkly comic solo performance about obsession, growing up and the transformative power of being seen.Written and performed by Derek Mitchell, known for his role in Ted Lasso, the show invites the audience into the world of 15-year-old emo kid Eliot. At first they're drawn into his journey from adolescence to adulthood but are slowly shut out when he loses himself in a secret and destructive relationship with a much older man, leaving him desperate to rediscover his inner goblin.

Goblin can be seen in a double bill with two shows: Florence (16 – 21 November) and The Silence and the Noise (25 November – 12 December). Florence follows a disillusioned Irish art graduate who creates a posh alter ego to break into the industry after multiple job rejections. She befriends the rich and entitled Isabella and finally feels she's on her way - but when the cracks begin to show and her façade slips, she must confront just how far she's willing to go to achieve her dreams. A sharp and darkly comic exploration of class and identity in the art world, the show received critical acclaim at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe before going on to make its London debut at The Other Palace.

Rounding out the season, the adaptation of Tom Powell's digital film and audio play The Silence and the Noise (25 November – 12 December) makes its stage debut. The 2021 Papatango Prize winning play follows teenagers Ben and Daize who begin as enemies but form an unlikely bond when she tries to protect her mother from his drug-dealing boss. The show is the second Papatango Prize winner to make its stage debut at Park Theatre following The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights, which then won the Susan Blackburn Prize.

Four comedy shows presented by IAM Live start with Lara Ricote: Inkling (3 – 26 September), a show about How to Salute the Mystery of Being Alive, and Em Humble: Lady Of The Lake (3 – 5 September) a fantastically surreal procession of Arthurian-inspired freaks in the comedian's first character comedy show. Next up, Lou Wall: Where Are All The Tall Grandmas? (7 – 18 September) is a comedic investigation into height, heritage and what it truly means to live it large, then finally Olga Koch: Fat Tom Cruise (19 – 26 September) is a comb through of recent history.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, “We are thrilled to welcome back The Revlon Girl to Park90, on the 10th anniversary of the writing of the play and to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster. This provides another chance for audiences to experience one of the most popular and critically acclaimed plays in Park90's history, alongside two excellent Edinburgh Festival Fringe transfers and Park Theatre's Second Stage debut from a Papatango prize winning play, The Silence and the Noise. An excellent line up of shows with a large helping of comedy to also enjoy in Park90 this autumn.”

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