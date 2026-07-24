THE LION KING Relaxed Performance to Host 2,000 Kids

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Courtesy of a special one-off granted awarded to Go Live Theatre by John Lyon's Charity, a special Relaxed Performance of Disney's The Lion King will take place on Wednesday 4 November at the Lyceum Theatre for school pupils from nine boroughs across North and West London.

As part of a shared commitment between the two organisations to inclusion and access, this will be a specially curated performance offering BSL-interpretation, captioning and audio descriptions, enabling as many children and young people as possible to attend, including those with disabilities, neurodivergence, sensory sensitivities and other access needs.

Thanks to the financial support of JLC this takeover aims to ensure that children and young people from all backgrounds can experience the magic of live theatre and enjoy one of the world's most celebrated musicals at the heavily subsidised price of just £10. The performance is already completely sold out with a substantial waiting list.

In addition to this specially hosted performance, Disney offer accessible performances at The Lion King throughout the year and more information can be found here

Dr Lynne Guyton, CEO of John Lyon's Charity, said: “For 35 years, John Lyon's Charity has invested in opportunities that help children and young people thrive. We are proud to celebrate this anniversary by giving more than 2,000 young people the chance to experience the magic of theatre, as access to the Arts is incredibly important to JLC. Theatre has the power to spark imagination and bring people together, and we believe every child should have the opportunity to enjoy these experiences regardless of their background or circumstances.”

Sita McIntosh, CEO of Go Live Theatre today said, "We are honoured to have been chosen as the charity partner by JLC to collaborate on this special, relaxed performance of The Lion King ensuring that children from SEND schools and all those with access needs are included and catered for. We believe that theatre is for everyone and events like this make that possible.”

Since its inception as Mousetrap Theatre Projects in 1997, Go Live Theatre, has enabled more than 275,000 children and young people to experience the joy of live theatre, with that number growing exponentially. The company work with those from disadvantaged and/or vulnerable backgrounds for whom a trip to the theatre is out of reach because of economic or physical reasons or quite simply, relevance. Working on a wide variety of programmes with producers and venues, Go Live Theatre exist to change that.

Go Live Theatre are committed to cultivating the next generation of audiences and/or creative talent by igniting a passion for theatre from an early age through trips to the theatres, impactful programmes and inspiring workshops.

The organisation presented the very first relaxed performance of a West End show back in 2012 with Shrek the Musical and since then have been able to offer a multitude of shows including Hamilton, The Devil Wears Prada, Sister Act, Wicked, Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!, 101 Dalmatians, The Play That Goes Wrong, and MAMMA MIA!.



Photo Credit: a special one-off granted awarded to Go Live Theatre by

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