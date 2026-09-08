THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE to Welcome New Cast in London

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The stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book “The Hunger Games” and Lionsgate's motion picture of the same name will welcome a new cast as the show enters its second year at Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

From Friday 23 October 2026, 2.30pm, The Hunger Games: On Stage will be led by Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen with Vinnie Copeland as Peeta Mellark, Nathan Stokes as Gale Hawthorne, Daisy Statham as Prim, Alix Dunmore as Mrs. Everdeen, Isabel Della-Porta as Effie Trinket and Theo Ogundipe as Cinna.

British television and stage actors Neil McDermott (EastEnders) and Daniel Brocklebank (Coronation Street) will play Haymitch Abernathy and Caesar Flickerman respectively. Hollywood legend John Malkovich continues in his role as President Snow on screen.

The company is completed by returning cast members Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Tippet), Alexandra Barredo (Fossa), Jessica Daugirda (Offstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Offstage Swing) and new cast members Jason Battersby (Cato), Jesse Chidera (Offstage Swing), Elliot Copeland (Offstage Swing), Myla Carmen (Clove), Archie Durrant (Stele), Xanthe Gibson (Offstage Swing & Alternate Katniss), Maria Goodman (Offstage Swing), Joseph Lukehurst (Onstage Swing), Montel Morrison (Thresh), Jhanaica Van Mook (Glimmer), Lewis Renninson (Drove), Florence Russell (Offstage Swing), Jake Scott Newton (Marvel), Emma Shannon (Onstage Swing), Hamish Skeoch (Fila) and Rhodri Watkins (Offstage Swing).

The final performance for the current cast will be Monday 18 October 2026.

Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, the 1,200-seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed specifically to host this production, is situated right in the heart of London's vibrant Canary Wharf.

Conor McPherson (The Weir, Girl from the North Country, The Seafarer) has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins' epic series and the first film from Lionsgate's iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production is helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman, Hedda and John Niven's The Battle), with a world-class creative team who bring the show to breathtaking life.

The creative team also includes: Miriam Buether (Set Designer), Charlotte Broom (Choreographer), Lucy Carter (Lighting Designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (Sound Designer), Tal Rosner (Video Designer), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Kev McCurdy (Fight Director), John Maddox (Performer Flying and Special Effects), James Maloney (Arranger, Musical Director and Additional Compositions), Amy Ball CDG (Casting Director), James Robert Moore (Associate Director), Robyn Grant (Creative Assistant Director), Mary Halliday (Props Supervisor), JJ Wigs (Wigs, Hair and Make-up), Tom Silverwood (Costume Designer), Runaway Entertainment (General Management), Jenefer Brown (Creative Consultant), Lloyd Thomas (Technical Director), Josh Collins (Production Manager), Liz Flint (Voice Coach) and Aundrea Fudge (Dialect Coach).

Spring 2026 saw the official opening of Songbird Restaurant & Bar, situated within the theatre, as a standalone dining destination. It has launched a dedicated à la carte offering for lunch and dinner service for non-theatregoers joining the already popular pre-theatre menu. The 125-cover restaurant brings together seasonal British cooking, creative cocktails, design-led interiors and waterfront views and caters to corporate and social occasions with two private rooms and a semi-private area for group gatherings.

The Hunger Games encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment also re-released all five existing films in The Hunger Games franchise to cinemas across North America in early September. Each screening revealed exclusive first-look footage from the eagerly anticipated The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which arrives in cinemas this November.

In a dystopian future, The Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in an arena to fight to the death. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol.

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Related Stories 1 THE HUNGER GAMES ON STAGE Extends Booking to February 2027

The first-ever stage adaptation of The Hunger Games has extended its London booking, with original movie costumes on display and a new Songbird restaurant now open to theatergoers.