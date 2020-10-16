THE FOSSE FOREST BALLET Announces Release Date and Launches Website

The first episode will be available from Friday, 13th November 2020.

The Fosse Forest Ballet team has announced the release date of their sitcom pilot episode.

The first episode will be available from Friday, 13th November 2020.

Viewers will be able to watch the 45-minute episode, which was inspired by Philip Joel's hilarious lockdown social media videos, and enjoy a star-studded cast featuring; Kerry Ellis (Wicked) Louise Dearman (Guys and Dolls), Oliver Savile (Falsettos), Amy Bailey (The Producers), Zoe Birkett (The Bodyguard), Nuwan Hugh-Perera (Side Show), David Muscat (Billy Elliot), Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls), alongside Philip Joel (Closer to Heaven) in multiple roles.

Viewers will be able to make a secure donation of just £3.49 via the website www.thefosseforestballet.com and once purchased, will have 24 hours to enjoy the episode as many times as they like.

David Muscat, the writer/producer says "The past six months have been tough for the theatre community. I'm proud of the fact that throughout this process, everyone involved has come from a theatre background, even the website designer Jason Broderick who toured with Wicked."

People can join the Priority List via the website which is available now. They will be kept up to date with announcements and offered the chance to join the ZOOM Q&A with Racky Plews (Director), David Muscat (Writer) & Philip Joel (Actor) after the episode has been released.

All profits raised will be donated back into the theatre community via two nominated charities, with a goal of raising £10,000 to be distributed between Acting for Others which provides support for artists, and Theatres Trust which provides support for venues across the country.

Philip Joel says "What started out as a few silly videos in my living room has turned into acting alongside my absolute theatre faves, whilst giving back to the industry that I love."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You