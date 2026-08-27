THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Extends Run at Dominion Theatre

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The Devil Wears Prada The Musical will be extending its London run until 25 September 2027 at the Dominion Theatre. Matt Henry will also be remaining in the show as Nigel until February 2027.

Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre's history, selling more than 1.2 million tickets to date. The show will also celebrate a major milestone on 23 September 2026, when it reaches its 800th performance.

The production features more than £1.5 million worth of fashion, showcasing iconic designer labels including Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and Balmain, alongside expertly sourced vintage and second-hand pieces. Renowned British footwear brand Terry de Havilland has supplied more than 80 pairs of shoes for the show, with the designer known for creating shoes for Elton John.

The musical also released its first original cast recording last year, available HERE, which includes two unheard Elton John original demos and charted as the #1 new release on the compilations chart.

The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The production opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to arriving in the West End last summer, from 06 July – 17 August 2024.

About The Devil Wears Prada

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she's always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on 01 May 2026 with its original leading cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprising their roles.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Avenue Q and Rent), David Furnish (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Into The Woods, Mrs Doubtfire, Two Strangers) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

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