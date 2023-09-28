THE BOY Premieres at Soho Theatre Next Month

Fake Escape in association with Joakim Daun presents the World Premiere of THE BOY at Soho Theatre, 17th October – 4th November 2023.

They say you can’t choose your family ... Sometimes it’s the only choice that matters.

On a bus from an unnamed country, an unlikely friendship forms between a young unaccompanied boy and an older man; both escaping their past. Looking for a new life in a big city, their lives become intertwined with a young woman over the one thing they have in common - loss. Can they find a sense of community again after having lost everything?

Exploring what it means to have a community and what motherhood and fatherhood truly look like, THE BOY is a new play from Joakim Daun that speaks to the universality of family stories and unconventional families. With moving, quirky, and amusing interplay between the characters, Daun pushes the expectations of the roles of mother, father, and child and asks whether we are ready to re-engage with the concept of community. Created through a research and development process together with a group of diverse theatre makers from migrant and diverse British backgrounds, THE BOY tackles themes of migration, displacement, loss and belonging, and explores the boundless power of human connection in a unique, heartwarming and sensitive manner.

Internationally recognised Fake Escape are the producers of the WhatsOnStage Award nominated UK and Off Broadway hit Saving Britney. Joakim Daun is a multilingual migrant writer and theatre maker based in London, creating thought-provoking and intercultural work from the perspective of the individual as well as the collective. Cast includes Jerome Ngonadi (Pennyworth, Channel 4’s Hullraisers, Three Sisters – National Theatre), Shereen Roushbaiani (Saving Britney – UK Tour and Off Broadway, BBC’s Doctors), and introducing East 15 2023 graduate Eve von Elgg as The Boy.