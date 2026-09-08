THE BIG WEST END WALK Raises Over £6,000 for Acting for Others

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West End Charity Football Club announced that over £6,000 was raised at this year's The Big West End Walk, in aid of theatrical charity Acting for Others. Held on Sunday 6 September 2026, the walk smashed the previous record set in 2024, which totalled over £4,000, raising vital funds for the theatrical charity.

Now in its fourth year, the walk was led by West End Charity Football Club Captain Jon-Scott Clark (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), Danny Colligan (Les Misérables, Dirty Dancing), and Jonny Phillips (Les Misérables) who launched the event in 2023. In total, 29 people took part in the walk on the day, including representatives from Acting for Others' member charities Dancers Careers Development, The Royal Theatrical Fund, and The Theatrical Guild.

West End stars and Acting for Others ambassadors Kim Ismay, Ben Stock, and Harriet Thorpe were joined by fellow West End star Michael Xavier, taking to the streets with the team to walk to 58 West End theatres as part of the 15-mile route across London.

The donation link is live for anyone that would still like to donate: https://actingforothers.enthuse.com/cf/the-big-west-end-walk-2026

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