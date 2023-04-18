TARANTINO LIVE Comes to London This Summer

Tarantino Live is headed to London this summer. For The Record presents its critically acclaimed, Broadway sized, meta-musical experience that is sure to blow you away! You will follow the "Fox Force Five" - a group of fierce female superwomen popularized by PulpFiction - as they join forces to take care of business and fight the Tyranny of Evil Men. Let yourself be immersed in a pop culture-infused vintage soundscape, and be prepared for an action-packed, eclectic meta-musical that brings the Quentin Tarantino Cinematic Universe to centre stage.

This one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled performance will combine the most iconic film scenes from Quentino Tarantino's Cinematic Universe with live rock 'n' roll renditions of his greatest scores from Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, Reservoir Dogs, Inglourious Basterds, Jackie Brown, The Hateful Eight, Death Proof and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Dates: from the 6th of June to the 13th of August

Opening Hours:

Tues-Fri - 7.30pm to 9.30 pm

Sat - 4pm to 6pm and 8pm to 10pm

Sun - 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm

Duration: 2 hours

Location: Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, London, W6 9BN

Age requirement: 16+ (adult content)

Learn more and join the waitlist for tickets Click Here.