TARANTINO LIVE Comes to London This Summer

Performances will run from the 6th of June to the 13th of August.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Tarantino Live is headed to London this summer. For The Record presents its critically acclaimed, Broadway sized, meta-musical experience that is sure to blow you away! You will follow the "Fox Force Five" - a group of fierce female superwomen popularized by PulpFiction - as they join forces to take care of business and fight the Tyranny of Evil Men. Let yourself be immersed in a pop culture-infused vintage soundscape, and be prepared for an action-packed, eclectic meta-musical that brings the Quentin Tarantino Cinematic Universe to centre stage.

This one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled performance will combine the most iconic film scenes from Quentino Tarantino's Cinematic Universe with live rock 'n' roll renditions of his greatest scores from Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, Reservoir Dogs, Inglourious Basterds, Jackie Brown, The Hateful Eight, Death Proof and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Dates: from the 6th of June to the 13th of August

Opening Hours:
Tues-Fri - 7.30pm to 9.30 pm
Sat - 4pm to 6pm and 8pm to 10pm
Sun - 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm

Duration: 2 hours

Location: Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, London, W6 9BN

Age requirement: 16+ (adult content)

Learn more and join the waitlist for tickets Click Here.




Review: STRIKE!, Southwark Playhouse Borough Photo
Review: STRIKE!, Southwark Playhouse Borough
Striking Irish shopworkers become unlikely (and problematic) heroes in a crowd-pleasing dramedy
Full Cast Revealed For The National Theatres THE CRUCIBLE Photo
Full Cast Revealed For The National Theatre's THE CRUCIBLE
The National Theatre announced full casting for the highly anticipated West End transfer of director Lyndsey Turner's acclaimed production of The Crucible.  With set designed by Es Devlin, this contemporary new staging of Arthur Miller's gripping parable of power and its abuse will play at the Gielgud Theatre from 7 June until 2 September, with a press night on 15 June 2023. 
PANTI BLISS Returns to Soho Theatre in May Photo
PANTI BLISS Returns to Soho Theatre in May
This May, Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss makes her long-awaited return to Soho Theatre with her smash-hit comedy If These Wigs Could Talk.
Video: Watch the All New Song 800 Souls From GLORY RIDE Photo
Video: Watch the All New Song '800 Souls' From GLORY RIDE
Watch an all new video of Niall Sheehy as Cardinal Dalla Costa with the rest of the cast singing '800 Souls' from the world premiere of GLORY RIDE.

April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023

