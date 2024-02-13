StarKid Make UK Debut at the London Palladium in May

The internet thetare group StarKid will make their UK debut this year live at The London Palladium! StarKid, takes the stage for their UK debut on 12 May 2024.

Since their parody sensation A Very Potter Musical went viral in 2009, StarKid have been delighting live audiences (and those watching at home via YouTube) with their one-of-a-kind musical comedies.

A stellar lineup, including StarKid legends Lauren Lopez, Joey Richter, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Brian Holden, Meredith Stepien, Jeff Blim, Corey Dorris, and Clark Baxtresser, will be performing numbers from StarKid's extensive catalogue.

In their nearly 15 years as a company, StarKid have produced 15 full-length musicals (including parodies of Disney, Star Wars, Batman, and The Oregon Trail), gone on three national concert tours, had #1 albums on the Billboard Charts, performed sketch shows with The Second City in Chicago, and attended dozens of conventions all over the world!

Individually, members of StarKid have had success on Broadway in shows like The Book of Mormon and Sunset Boulevard, as well as on TV shows like Glee, American Crime Story, and The Flash.

StarKid Productions continue to captivate audiences and inspire theatre lovers everywhere. Whether you're a big fan or just discovering them, StarKid promise a memorable experience that will make you laugh, sing, and cheer for more.

IT’S STARKID INNIT? is produced by Lambert Jackson.

Tickets

Tickets for StarKid will go on sale as follows:

Pre-sale sign up - 10am Tuesday 13 February - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291802®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmailchi.mp%2Flambertjackson%2Fstarkidpresale?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Pre Sale - Wednesday 14 February 10am

General On Sale - Thursday 15 February 10am