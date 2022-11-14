St John's Smith Square Presents BELLE EPOQUE FESTIVAL, 24- 27 November

New to St John's Smith Square for 2022, the Belle Epoque Festival is a tantalising peek into a musical world turning its back on heavy symphonic styles. Over four days, the festival will celebrate the gorgeous music of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century.

La Belle Epoque is an era bathed in nostalgia. It was a period of astonishing transformation, during which developments in science, technology, and above all culture, took on extraordinary momentum. The vibrant nightlife of Paris, with the Moulin Rouge and Maxim's, drew some of the most talented artists of the era, including Toulouse-Lautrec, Gauguin, Matisse and the young Picasso. While the Belle Epoque is known for its salon music, the composers who lived and worked during this period include Stravinsky, Debussy, Fauré, Ravel, Satie, Saint-Saens, and a composer who embodies the most Belle of the Epoque, the dapper Reynaldo Hahn.

As well as Hahn's best-known work, A Chloris, the festival will offer a chance to explore more of Hahn's songs, chamber music and orchestral works. Véronique Gens, a world-class talent and specialist of Hahn's repertoire, will be welcomed to St John's Smith Square for An Evening with Hahn. Gens will also work with students in singer and piano duos from the Royal College of Music for an inspiring Masterclass with Véronique Gens.

This exciting weekend of learning and truly beautiful music will include a Belle Epoque Festival Talk, an opportunity to learn about the period from Festival speaker Dr Lucy Walker, writer, researcher and speaker on classical music and cultural heritage.

Southbank Sinfonia Live Beautifully will see Southbank Sinfonia explore Hahn's work paired with Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 3. The Fellowship will work with Anna Sułkowska-Migoń, an exciting young Polish conductor who won first prize at La Maestra Conducting Competition in March 2022. Additionally, Quatuor Mona, a string quartet founded in 2018 at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris, will play rarely performed chamber works by Hahn with leading British pianist William Howard.

Former St John's Smith Square Young Artist Mathilde Milwidsky returns to perform Hahn, Faure and Viardot with William Howard and soprano Marie-Laure Garnier in a concert titled The Viardot Connection. The festival concludes with Garnier, Howard and pianist Celia Oneto Bensaid performing A Chloris at the end of a programme of songs on the twinned themes of Venice & Versailles by Faure and Hahn, in a fitting end to a four-day tribute to this evocative time in history.

Festival Curator, Beverley Vong comments, When putting together the Belle Epoque Festival, I was aware of how today's audiences will be familiar with Reynaldo Hahn's songs, A Chloris in particular is a favourite in the recital hall. In reality, Hahn's output spans a huge variety of genres and this festival at St John's Smith Square gives an exciting insight into the significance of his output. Other composers feature as well, taking inspiration from Hahn's career and relations throughout his life: from Bach to Mozart, Faure to Pauline Viardot, the concerts offer an eclectic mix of song, piano music, and chamber music.

Tickets From £10 (Young Friends tickets available for £5), online at www.sjss.org.uk or by calling 020 7222 1061.

Image Credit: Saint John's Smith Square