Special Prices From £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Book your tickets yesterday!

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Back to the Future: The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $79
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Back to the Future: The Musical

Special Prices From £25 for Back To The Future: The Musical

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... back to the future. 

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. 

Book your tickets yesterday!

Back To The Future: The Musical-Tickets From: £25

Book by: 29 October 2023

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £119 - Now £75

Friday and evening performance 25 October and 26 October and 29 October performance
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £114 - Now £75
Was £119 - Now £85

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday, plus 29 October 2023 from 18 October 2023 - 08 December 2023.
(Excl. all other Saturday and Sunday performances, plus 23 October - 24 October 2023, 25 October matinee, 27 October 2023, all performances w/c 30 October 2023)

Back To The Future: The Musical  is running at the Gielgud Theatre




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry Photo
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry

Get ready to travel back in time with BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, now showing onboard NYC Ferry.

2
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Photo
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event

The Broadway production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will celebrate with a special performance at both the matinee and evening performances on Saturday, October 21.

3
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform It Works on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW

Roger Bart, Casey Likes, and the cast of Back to the Future: the Musical appeared on The View this morning to perform 'It Works.' Before the performance, the pair sat down with The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines to discuss their star-studded opening night, developing the musical, and more. Watch the video now!

4
Nathaniel Hackmann of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More! Photo
Nathaniel Hackmann of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Nathaniel Hackmann from Back to the Future! Nathaniel told us all about his favorite backstage moments, must-haves and more!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee
Back to the Future the Musical Scrunchie Back to the Future the Musical Scrunchie
Back to the Future the Musical Great Scott Hat Back to the Future the Musical Great Scott Hat
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66
Photos: First Look at BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT at Underbelly BoulevardPhotos: First Look at BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT at Underbelly Boulevard
Photos: First Look at THE DESCENT at New Immersive Venue COLAB RiversidePhotos: First Look at THE DESCENT at New Immersive Venue COLAB Riverside
Special Prices From £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICALSpecial Prices From £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
HERE LIES LOVE
ALADDIN

Recommended For You