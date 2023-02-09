Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southbank Centre Awarded Platinum Accessibility Status By Attitude Is Everything

The Attitude is Everything Platinum Award, given by the disability-led charity, recognises the art centre's commitment to providing the best possible experience.

Feb. 09, 2023  
The Southbank Centre has announced that it is the first UK venue to be awarded Attitude is Everything's highest possible accolade in its efforts to improve access and inclusion to live events. The Attitude is Everything Platinum Award, given by the disability-led charity, recognises the art centre's commitment to providing the best possible experience for audiences and understanding the potential access requirements of Deaf, disabled, neurodivergent and people with health conditions.

Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive at the Southbank Centre, said: "As the UK's largest arts centre producing and presenting 3,500 events a year, we work hard to bring unbeatable cultural experiences that are accessible for everyone - especially those who may have felt excluded from the arts - so we're thrilled to be the first UK venue to be awarded Platinum accessibility status by Attitude is Everything.

"I'd like to thank Attitude is Everything for their ongoing support, and to all the staff at the Southbank Centre who passionately include disability equality into all aspects of what we do. We recognise there is always more work to do, and we will continue to strive to build on this achievement, for all our audiences, artists, staff and visitors."

Gideon Feldman, Head of Programmes at Attitude is Everything, said: "Attitude is Everything are absolutely delighted to have signed off the Southbank Centre as the UK's first Platinum member of the Live Events Access Charter. They have been a committed member of the charter for over six years and from the very beginning have asked what they can do to push their access offer beyond what the Charter expects.

"To implement the Platinum level of the Charter, the Southbank Centre has considered customer journeys, artists working at their venues, engaging and developing staff and setting minimum standards for companies and brands using their spaces.

"In becoming the first venue to be accredited at the Platinum level, the Southbank Centre have demonstrated how access and inclusion is at the core of how the company operates and how they wish to be seen as a venue - engaged with disabled people to constantly strive to offer the best possible experience."

The Southbank Centre is the UK's largest multi-arts centre, producing and presenting 3,500 cultural live events a year - over 40% of which are free - and attracting over 1.3m visitors annually. The Southbank Centre is made up of the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Purcell Room, Hayward Gallery, National Poetry Library and Arts Council Collection. Set across 11 acres, the public space is one of London's favourite meeting spots, with restaurants, bars, street food markets and riverside views.



