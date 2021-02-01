Sky Arts' Freeview Channel to Broadcast LES MISERABLES, Opera Productions, and More This Week

Sky Arts has announced this week's lineup for its Freeview channel, including multiple musicals, operas, and more, WhatsOnStage reports.

The week will kick off with Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter tonight, 1 February, at 11pm. Closing out the week on 6 February will be Les Miserables in Concert: 25th Anniversary at 9pm.

Check out the full lineup below!

1 February - Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter - 11pm

2 February - Opera North: Trouble in Tahiti - 6am

3 February - Glyndebourne: No Ordinary Summer - 6am

4 February - Royal Opera: Offenbach - The Tales of Hoffman - 6am

6 February - Royal Ballet: Macmillan - Anastasia - 6.30am

6 February - Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary - 9.00pm

Read more on WhatsOnStage.

