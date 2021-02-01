Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sky Arts' Freeview Channel to Broadcast LES MISERABLES, Opera Productions, and More This Week

The week will kick off with Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter tonight, 1 February, at 11pm.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Sky Arts has announced this week's lineup for its Freeview channel, including multiple musicals, operas, and more, WhatsOnStage reports.

The week will kick off with Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter tonight, 1 February, at 11pm. Closing out the week on 6 February will be Les Miserables in Concert: 25th Anniversary at 9pm.

Check out the full lineup below!

1 February - Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter - 11pm
2 February - Opera North: Trouble in Tahiti - 6am
3 February - Glyndebourne: No Ordinary Summer - 6am
4 February - Royal Opera: Offenbach - The Tales of Hoffman - 6am
6 February - Royal Ballet: Macmillan - Anastasia - 6.30am
6 February - Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary - 9.00pm

Read more on WhatsOnStage.

As the UK's only dedicated arts channel, Sky Arts exists to bring more art to more people across the UK. By throwing open the doors to make the channel free to air, we want to increase access to and participation in the arts.

Offering something for everyone, whatever their passion, Sky Arts showcases the best of classical and popular music, theatre, opera, dance and the visual arts, as well as original drama and comedy.

Learn more at https://www.freeview.co.uk/get-freeview-play/channels/sky-arts.


