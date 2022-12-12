Show of the Week: Tickets From Just £20 for JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 12, 2022  
Jack and the Beanstalk

Show of the Week: Tickets from £20 for Jack and the Beanstalk

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum A GIANT panto comes to The London Palladium!

This Christmas join comedy superstars Dawn French and Julian Clary as they lead the cast of a brand-new production of Jack and the Beanstalk at London's iconic home of pantomime!

The West End's panto will feature returning Palladium favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot, along with a lavish set and beautiful costumes designed especially for London's biggest panto.

With more star casting to be announced later in the year - this is the panto you've bean waiting for!

Show of the Week: Tickets from £20 for Jack and the Beanstalk

Save up to 44%

Was £57 - Now £35
Was £45 - Now £25
Was £33 - now £20

Valid on all performances Tuesday to Friday evening, Wednesday matinees and Sunday 5:00pm from 3 January to 15 January 2023

Book by 18 December 2022



