By: Jan. 08, 2024

The Enfield Haunting

Show of the Week: Save Up to 43% on The Enfield Haunting

The Hodgson’s had no idea what a poltergeist was when, in the summer of 1977, furniture and toys started moving of their own accord. An ordinary, working-class family, who lived in a north London council house became the centre of one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world. This is the story of one night in the spring of 1978 when events were approaching a climax. 

Based on the first-hand accounts of one of the ghost hunters, The Enfield Haunting is the true story of what happened when a dedicated single mother, tries to protect her three children from something that is incomprehensible, deeply disturbing and is hurtling to a terrifying conclusion. 

Catherine Tate (Dr Who, Queen of Oz) and David Threlfall (Funny Woman, Shameless) star in the world premiere of this major new play by Paul Unwin (co-creator of the world’s longest running medical drama Casualty).

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £48 - Now £30
Was £59 - Now £40
Was £71 - Now £50
Was £74 - Now £50 
Was £83 - Now £50
Was £95 - Now £60
Was £119 - Now £70
Was £149 - Now £85

Friday and Monday - Thursday from 12 February - 28 February 2024
Was £59 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £55
Was £83 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £70
Was £119 - Now £80
Was £161 - Now £95

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from 15 January 2024 - 28 February 2024.
(Excl. January Friday performances and Saturdays)




Following a successful first series in 2021, Talawa Stories is returning to BBC Radio 4 with three fresh, powerful audio dramas in 2024, presented by Talawa, the UK's outstanding Black theatre company. 

Thanks to some nifty "mixed reality" technology from Tin Drum, Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto is brought back to some semblance of life in Kagami.

Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming West End transfer of Neil Simon's hit comedy PLAZA SUITE which will run at the Savoy Theatre from 17 January – 31 March and is directed by Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey.

The Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios, which returns in its fourth incarnation from 29 January – 25 February 2024, will offer emerging artists the chance to create, rehearse and produce their show in the iconic West London venue.

