Show of the Month: Fantastic Savings on DISNEY'S FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Oct. 03, 2022  
Prepare to fall in love with Disney's Frozen all over again, as the brand-new theatrical experience is now open at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Incredible special effects, stunning costumes and jaw-dropping scenery bring Elsa and Anna's journey to life in a whole new way. And with all the beloved songs from the movie - as well as a few surprises from the writers behind Let it Go - you'll be transported to Arendelle from the moment the curtain rises.

Disney's Frozen is brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team, with direction by Tony® and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage and a book by Academy® and BAFTA Award winner Jennifer Lee. The show features the cherished songs from the original film alongside new songs by Grammy® and Academy Award-winning writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Tickets from £25

Band A: Tickets at £55
Band B: Tickets at £45
Band C: Tickets at £35
Band D: Tickets at £25

Valid on below performances:
1) Wednesday to Friday 7.00pm performances between 2nd Oct and 9th Dec
2) Sunday 5.30pm performances between 30th Oct to 9th Dec
3) Select Saturday evening performances on 22nd Oct and 5th November

(Excl. w/c 24th October)

Book by 31 October 2022

