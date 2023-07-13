Shobana Jeyasingh's COUNTERPOINT Returns to Somerset House in August

There are eight performances on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Shobana Jeyasingh’s glorious outdoor dance work for 22 dancers returns to the iconic fountains at Somerset House this August.
 
Eight performances on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August are performed as part of Somerset House’s Summer in the Courtyard and Westminster City Council's Inside Out festival.
 
Award-winning choreographer Shobana Jeyasingh created the captivating Counterpoint specially for the 55 fountains of the Somerset House courtyard in 2010. A huge critical and audience hit, the ten-minute dance work now returns for eight performances as part of Somerset House’s Summer in the Courtyard and Westminster City Council's Inside Out festival on the weekend of 19 & 20 August.
 
Jeyasingh contrasts the powerful curves and thrilling physicality of her 22 dancers with the formal lines of the neo-classical courtyard and modernist fountains. The fluid choreography moves in, around and through the ever-changing rises and falls of the water in this compelling London dance story.
 
Jeyasingh has worked with two frequent collaborators. Ursula Bombshell has created the vivid costumes which stand out against the white of the water. The pulsating score is by sound artist Cassiel.
 
Counterpoint was created as a mutually invigorating meeting place for experienced professional dancers and new graduates. For this revival, Emily Thompson-Smith, Meghan Stevens, Nafisah Baba and Shelley Eva Haden are joined by 18 talented young dancers.
 
Shobana Jeyasingh Dance’s Counterpoint is part of Westminster City Council’s Inside Out outdoor arts festival, a free and accessible festival bringing extraordinary walking tours, art installations, outdoor cinema, family activities and theatre, music and dance performances out into the streets and outdoor public spaces of Westminster for the whole of August.



