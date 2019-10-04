Sheffield Theatres Announce Season For Spring/Summer 2020

Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, Robert Hastie, today announces the new Spring/Summer 2020 season.

The new season opens with the world première of Chloë Moss' Run Sister Run in a co-production with Paines Plough and Soho Theatre, and directed by Paines Plough's new co-Artistic Director Charlotte Bennett. Tom Bateman then makes his Sheffield Theatres' debut in the title role of Coriolanus, adapted and directed by Hastie - seeing him return to Shakespeare's political play after his critically acclaimed inaugural production of Julius Caesar.

In a co-production with Dante or Die, Sheffield People's Theatre stage Everybody's Got to Leave Sometime; and then, continuing the company's association with Ramps on the Moon they play host to their new production of Oliver Twist, in a co-production with Leeds Playhouse - one of two plays this season by Bryony Lavery.

This is followed by This is What She Said to Me in a co-production with Utopia Theatre. Written by Oladipo Agboluaje, it was conceived from an idea by Moji Elufowoju, who also directs. Completing the season is Justin Martin's production Oscar and the Pink Lady, again by Bryony Lavery, and adapted from the novel by Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt.

Artistic Director Robert Hastie said today, "In recent months, Standing at the Sky's Edge and Life of Pi have proved the importance of putting new work at the centre of our programme. Next season sees us continue this commitment to new writing with four world premières across our stages - Run Sister Run; Here's What She Said To Me; Oscar and the Pink Lady and Everybody's Got to Leave Sometime. Three are by British writers whose heart and humour leap off the page, and one co-created with Sheffield People's Theatre, our company of Sheffield citizens whose determination to break new ground with every project is inspirational. It's also brilliant to partner with Paines Plough, Utopia Theatre, Dante or Die and to continue our association with Ramps on the Moon - pioneering companies who are bringing vital new ideas and new ways of collaborating to our buildings.

"We compliment the new, with one of Shakespeare's greatest plays - Coriolanus, and a society in turmoil. The old ways are being challenged by a new breed of political player, and caught in the middle is a famous soldier whose ambition clashes with his contempt for the people he wants to lead. Beginning my tenure at Sheffield by directing Julius Caesar showed me the power of big Roman plays in the Crucible's forum-like auditorium. It's a public stage for big ideas and bold performers, and I'm thrilled to be working with Tom Bateman on Coriolanus as he returns to the stage to play the title role."





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You