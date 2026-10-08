Second Hand Dance Director Warns of the Effects of Cut Access to Work Funds

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Second Hand Dance is raising concerns about cuts to Access to Work funding after its Co-Director and Artistic Director Rosie Heafford received a 76% reduction in support for 2026/27. Heafford, who has received Access to Work support since 2020, said the reduction could prevent her from continuing in her role despite there being no change to her support needs or job.

“The new award drastically reduces Support Worker capacity and pay, along with all of my travel support and creates a situation where I could not continue working, not because I am unable to do my job, but because the support that enables me to do it has been removed or significantly reduced," she said. "I am not asking for enhanced support or support beyond what is required to do my job. I am asking for the minimum disability-related support that allows me to remain in my existing role."

Other artists in the sector are facing similar challenges. Nadenh Poan is a Senior Dance Artist and choreographer with Surrey based Stopgap Dance Company, a disability-centred company and a global leader in inclusive dance for nearly 30 years. He has relied on Access to Work for over 8 years. His most recent Access to Work renewal application, submitted in June 2025, resulted in a 58% cut to his funding, including a 62.5% cut to his support worker hours. Additionally, Scotland-based Rylan Gleave is a freelance composer and Assistant Music Director for inclusive orchestra Paraorchestra. His grant has been cut by 100% and the reconsideration rejected.

Second Hand Dance is calling for Access to Work decisions to be based on the actual needs of disabled people in the workplace and follow their own published policy, the recommendations of appropriately qualified assessments and the genuine cost of the skilled support required.

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