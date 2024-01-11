Save up to 56% on the West End Transfer of COWBOIS

A rollicking queer Western like nothing you’ve seen before.

Grab your stetson and spurs and join us in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Cowbois by Charlie Josephine. ‘A joyous queer cowboy romp’ (West End Best Friend) co-directed by Charlie Josephine and Sean Holmes.

In a sleepy town in the Wild West, the women drift through their days like tumbleweed. Their husbands, swept up in the goldrush, have been missing for almost a year and show no sign of returning. In fact, the town is almost cut off from outsiders entirely, with only one drunken sheriff for protection.

That is until handsome bandit Jack Cannon swaggers up to the town’s saloon, looking for a place to hide from the bounty hunters on his tail. Armed with a wink, and with a gun by their side for good measure, Jack’s explosive arrival inspires a gender revolution, and starts a fire under the petticoat of every one of the town’s repressed inhabitants.

Offers and Validity:

Thursday 11 January 2024
Was £30 - Now £15
Was £39 - Now £25
Was £46 - Now £35

Friday 12 January 2024
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £59 - Now £35

Tuesday - Thursday (main run)
Was £34 - Now £15
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35

Thursday matinee (main run)
Was £35 - Now £15
Was £40 - Now £25
Was £52 - Now £35

Valid on all performances Tuesday - Friday from 11 January 2024 - 03 February 2024.
(Excl. Mondays, Saturdays and matinees)

Cowbois is at The Royal Court Theatre until 11 February




