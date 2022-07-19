Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Save up to 38% on MILLENNIALS at The Other Palace

Book by 23 July for tickets from just £20

Jul. 19, 2022  
Millennials is a brand new British musical that turns up the microphone on the lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world.

A generation that is so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and, of course, avocados, has picked up the mic and transported us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives.

Your ticket to Millennials grants you entry to the Studio, which will be transformed into an immersive theatrical event. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show start.

The Studio Floor is a mixture of standing and non-traditional seating including a ball pit, bathtub, bean bags, floor blankets, and leaning podiums.

Each ticket includes 1 complimentary can of Vodka & Soda from our friends at &SODA. The venue operates Challenge 25, so please ensure to bring your ID to redeem your complimentary &SODA drink. Soft drink alternatives will be provided.

Was £32 - Now £20

Valid all performances until 29 July 2022

Book by 23 July 2022





Save up to 38% on MILLENNIALS at The Other Palace
