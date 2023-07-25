Save Up To 84% on SPITTING IMAGE: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE at the Phoenix Theatre

Tickets from £15 for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

Witness the greatest cast ever assembled live on stage, as the world-famous Spitting Image puppets tread the boards of London’s theatreland for the first time ever in Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical. It’s like a big West End show but without the boring bits.



Marvel at a stellar line-up of over 100 puppets of the great and the not so good, live in the (latex) flesh.



See Tom Cruise as you’ve never seen him before as he’s tasked by His Majesty The King to create the U.K.’s very own “Magnificent Seven” of celebrity misfits to save the nation from a cabal of dark forces seeking to destroy it - that’s all the usual suspects.



And James Corden.



Don’t miss this theatrical spectacle as all your favourite villains face off with Tiny Top Gun Tom and his band of rubbery heroes. There’s songs. There’s dancing. There’s absolutely no respect paid to anyone.



All this plus new topical material in the show as and when it arises. Which, let’s face it, with the current global situation will be most days…



It’s just like a West End musical but funnier and also doesn’t have Michael Ball in it.



Master of Ceremonies: Sir Ian McKellen



Starring “The Magnificent Seven”: Tom Cruise, Greta Thunbeg, Meghan Markle, Tyson Fury, RuPaul, Angela Rayner and Idris Elba



Also featuring: Ant & Dec, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Keir Starmer, Stormzy, Vladimir Putin, The Tory Party Cabinet and many many many many many more.



Written by a tour de force comedy team made up of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord), Matt Forde (The Political Party) and double-Olivier award winner Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow, The Play What I Wrote), who also directs, alongside a creative team spearheaded by the original Spitting Image co-creator, Roger Law, this is sure to be the must-see theatrical spectacular of 2023.

Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble

Tickets From £15.00!

Offers and Validity:

Tuesday - Thursday

Was £30 - Now £15

Was £42 - Now £15

Was £54 - Now £15

Was £30 - Now £25

Was £42 - Now £25

Was £54 - Now £25

Was £78 - Now £25

Was £102 - Now £25

Was £137 - Now £25



Friday - Sunday

Was £36 - Now £25

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £72 - Now £25

Was £90 - Now £25

Was £108 - Now £25

Was £155 - Now £25



Valid on all performances from 24 July 2023 - 26 August 2023.

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical is at The Phoenix Theatre until 26 August