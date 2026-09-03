Samantha Barks to Host New Saturday Show on HEART MUSICALS

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West End and Broadway actor and singer Samantha Barks is joining Heart Musicals to host a brand-new show Saturday afternoons from 12pm-3pm. With an acclaimed career spanning shows like Les Misérables, Frozen and Cabaret, Samantha Barks brings her infectious love of musical theatre to listeners, sharing her favourite songs from the greatest musicals, along with the stories and memories behind them. Recently at Disney's D23 Fan Event it was announced that Samantha will star in The Greatest Showman, the new musical coming to Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Spring 2027.

Every Saturday, Samantha will showcase the greatest songs from the biggest West End, Broadway and movie musicals including exclusive Heart Musicals Acoustic performances - intimate, stripped-back versions of iconic musical theatre songs. In a brand new feature, Samantha will invite listeners on air to chat about the first musical they ever saw, the last one they watched and their all-time favourite in 'First, Last, Fave'.

Samantha Barks said: “We're going to be doing this every Saturday 12 till 3 and if you love musicals as much as me, then make sure you're with me every weekend! We'll hear from the stars, bring you the latest musical theatre news and have loads of your messages throughout the show too! I really want to hear from you guys and I want this to be our show. Our stagey little corner where we can be musical nerds together."

Richard Steel, Managing Editor of Heart said: “I'm hugely excited to welcome Samantha to the Heart team! She's an incredible talent, a proper star on stage and screen, and someone our audience already loves. Her new Saturday show is going to become a real appointment to listen for musical theatre fans, and I can't wait to hear her bring her personality, stories and genuine love of musicals to Heart every weekend. Plus, our team karaoke nights have just stepped up a notch!”

Heart Musicals turns up the feel good on all the biggest showstopping tunes from the greatest stage and screen musicals. Listen to Heart Musicals on DAB and Global Player, the official Heart app.

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