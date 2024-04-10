SUCCESSION Actor Brian Cox Signs Petition to Save Historic Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brian Cox, known for his role in the hit series Succession, has backed a new petition to save The Old Rep, according to a new report by the BBC.

Located on Station Street, the historic theatre opened in 1913 and, according to Cox, "some of the finest actors in the UK have travelled through the place." These actors include such people as Albert Finney, Laurence Olivier and Ralph Richardson.

Cox went on to discuss the beauty of the building and the house that seats the audience. “It was designed beautifully, with the raking such that there is no bad seat in the house, and it would be tragic to lose such a wonderful and historically important venue.” He has been a patron of the theatre since 2015.

The petition to "Save Station Street" was launched by a man named Darren John and has been signed by about 20,000 people who are worried that the area is in danger and want to designate it as a historic landmark.

The Old Rep is owned by Vyse family but its future remains unknown.

Cox's full statement can be seen below.

Brian Cox" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6189/live/916fb200-f71e-11ee-9942-493a6231c5af.jpg.webp" />