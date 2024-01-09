STIMMICANTO by Paggy Gacheva comes to Barons Court Theatre this month! Performances run 30 January – 4 February 2024 7:30pm & 5:00 pm.

Autistic surrealist Paggy will guide you through a high-energy adventure where 'stimming' and 'encanto' ('joy' in Spanish) join forces to create the ultimate hour of offbeat comedy.

Discover what unites paintbrushes, condiments, and human psychology. Expect a visit from a pun master. Find out if it is possible to have conversations with your brain and why ruling a game show might just be what you need.

Get ready for a journey through a literal mind where unfiltered joy is strictly encouraged.

‘Stimmicanto’ is coming to Barons Court Theatre after a successful run at Brighton Fringe and Faversham Fringe. The show was the recipient of the Brighton Fringe 2023 Pebble Trust Young People's Bursary.